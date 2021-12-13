Nokia T20: The First Nokia Tablet is Budget Friendly

The Nokia name has been taking place again in the smartphone market since HMD Global took over the brand. The manufacturer has offered solid, well-built, and functional devices true to the tradition associated with the name. But now, it has entered the world of tablets. Does this T20 tablet still hold with the budget targeted market?

DESIGN

When we discuss the design of a tablet, two things are very essential to note, weight and size, whether it is easy to hold. When it comes to weight, the T20 ticks the box, weighing in at a manageable 470g.

It isn't very light. But you can hold it to watch a movie or read, and you won't find it tiring. The smooth back on the tablet is a little slippery, but most users will probably use a cover of some sort on it.





With 247.6mm x 157.5mm, it is a little more than a handful in size. Nonetheless, the pretty square edges on the case give you something to grip on. The overall look isn't that exciting, but HMD Global does manage to pull off a design that looks more expensive than it is. We can see a power button on the top right and a volume rocker on the top right side.



You can find the USB-C charging port is on the bottom edge. In the very far left corner on the bottom is a differently placed 3.5mm audio socket. Turn over the device, and on the rear left corner of the aluminium cover is the camera and flash block, which doesn't protrude much. The tablet is available in just one colour - Deep Ocean - a lovely shade of dark blue.

DISPLAY

The T20 brings a 10.4inch display - a decent size for most of the users. However, it is an IPS LCD panel - not a top-of-the-range offering by any stretch. But boasting 2K resolution (1200x2000) was better than anticipated. It is quite bright, offering up to 400 nits typically, and has several other features like low blue light certification to help stop you from getting sore eyes from using it.









Clarity is ok, though the refresh rate is nothing special at 60Hz, which means scrolling and rapidly moving video and gameplay isn't as smooth as one might get on a more expensive gadget.



What is a bit disappointing is the size of the bezel around the outside of the display - it is vast and detracts somewhat from the immersive quality of the screen.

CAMERAS

Cameras aren't all that important on a tablet, apart from video calling and the odd random snap. The T20 flaunts a single 8MP sensor on the rear and a 5MP on the front. Strangely, the front camera is located in the bezel of the long edge of the screen, rather than up the top like on other tablets.





The quality of both cameras isn't wild. The images they click are pretty dull, and the video isn't very impressive. But for the basic tasks, it is ok to carry out with them. There are many filters and other editing functions that you can use to touch up and improve the output.



SOFTWARE

The T20 comes with Android 11 pre-installed. The initial setup took a lot longer than most devices usually do. But when it was finally ready and running, the OS was comfortable and intuitive to use.

You will also automatically get more Android updates as they become available, HMD Global has promised.

The tablet also offers three years of monthly security updates, with an optional fourth year available only to business customers.

HARDWARE

The T20 uses a Unisoc T610 processor. With 4GB of RAM, it did a fine job driving the tablet along. Most apps opened and closed smoothly.

On onboard storage, there is 64GB built-in. You can extend that by an additional 512GB using a microSD card, which you'll probably want to as nowadays 64GB isn't very much. The 8,200 mAh power pack can deliver "all-day battery life," according to HMD Global.

It is 15W fast-charge compatible, but only a 10W charger is included in the box. There is an LTE version if using a tablet on the go is essential to you. The speaker sound quality is good enough for a tablet, and there are two built-in microphones for video-calling. There is facial recognition for unlocking on the security front, which is fast and accurate.

VERDICT

Overall, for the first try with an inexpensive Nokia-branded tablet from HMD Global, there's a lot to be optimistic about. It looks and feels good, the screen is something that you'd not expect for the price, and the Android software and battery setup are also very good.

However, the camera system is not very impressive, and if lightning performance is what you're after, you'd better look elsewhere.

At around Rs. 19700 (€ 230) it is also reasonably priced. So if an inexpensive tablet is on your list for Christmas or a loved one this year, it's worth considering.