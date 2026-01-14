Nothing Confirms Its First Flagship Store in India for 2026

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has officially confirmed that it will open its first flagship store in India later this year, marking an important milestone in its expansion strategy for the country. The announcement signals Nothing’s intention to move beyond being a largely online-driven brand and establish a stronger physical retail presence through experience-led stores.

While the company has not yet revealed the exact location or opening date, it has made it clear that India plays a central role in its growth plans. A flagship store will give customers the chance to physically interact with Nothing’s growing range of devices — something the brand believes is essential as it moves into a more competitive phase of its journey.

Nothing has previously hinted at retail ambitions, but 2026 now appears to be the year when those plans finally become reality. A dedicated store will allow visitors to explore the brand’s products up close, from smartphones to audio devices, and better understand its unique design-driven philosophy. These experience centres are increasingly important in the smartphone industry, where customers often want to test devices in person before making a purchase.

Alongside its core Nothing lineup, the company is also betting big on its sub-brand CMF, which focuses on more accessible pricing while maintaining a strong emphasis on design and features. CMF has been positioning itself to grow aggressively in India, with manufacturing plans already underway in the country. This makes the launch of a flagship store even more strategic, as it can showcase both Nothing and CMF products under one roof.

Nothing shared the news about the store through its social media channels earlier this week, and more details about the location and launch timeline are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Physical retail has become a proven strategy for tech brands looking to deepen customer engagement, and Nothing is clearly aiming to follow that path.

Apple’s success with its three retail stores across India has demonstrated how powerful in-person experiences can be for brand building and sales. Reports suggest that Apple’s stores generate strong revenue per checkout counter, and Nothing will likely hope to capture similar momentum, even on a smaller scale. OnePlus, another smartphone brand with a strong presence in India, has also benefited from setting up branded stores across major cities.

Industry observers believe Nothing’s first flagship store is likely to open in either Bengaluru or the Delhi-NCR region, both of which are major technology and retail hubs with a large base of early adopters and premium smartphone buyers.

Once open, the store is expected to display the company’s full product portfolio, including smartphones, wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, and other accessories. More than just a sales outlet, the store will also serve as a space for community engagement, hands-on demos, and brand storytelling.

Meanwhile, CMF has been strengthening its footprint in India. The sub-brand has officially become an Indian subsidiary and recently marked the occasion by launching its first over-the-ear wireless headphones in the country. These new headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC), bold colour choices aligned with CMF’s identity, and distinctive design elements that aim to blend style with practicality. The company is also highlighting long battery life and support for hi-res audio codecs.

With its flagship store and expanding product lineup, Nothing appears ready to take its next big step in India’s highly competitive consumer tech market.