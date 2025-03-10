Nothing is Hiring Chiefs of Staff in the US and India – Key Requirements and Role Details

UK-based tech company Nothing is on the lookout for two new Chiefs of Staff, one based in the US and the other in India. Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, made the announcement via an X post, outlining the critical responsibilities and qualifications required for the positions. These roles will play a key role in the company’s regional operations and strategy execution.

Job Responsibilities and Qualifications

Chief of Staff – US

For the US-based role, the candidate must:

Hold a STEM background.

Have at least five years of experience in product, marketing, or business development.

Be a US citizen or green card holder.

Work closely with the CEO and leadership team to scale sales, engage users, and optimize conversion.

Chief of Staff – India

For the India-based role, the candidate must:

Have an investment banking background.

Possess strong analytical skills for problem-solving and business strategy.

Spend an initial 12 to 18 months in the UK before relocating to India.

Handle on-ground operations, analyse key business metrics, and generate insightful reports.

A Challenging Yet Rewarding Opportunity

The official job listing on Nothing’s career page states that these roles are not meant for those seeking an easy job but rather for individuals aiming for rapid career growth and significant impact within the company. Interested applicants should prepare for a highly competitive selection process.

For those ready to take on the challenge, these roles offer a unique opportunity to work closely with the leadership team and drive Nothing’s expansion in two key markets.