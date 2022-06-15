Nothing Phone (1) officially reveals the design

Nothing has officially revealed the design of its first smartphone, baptized as Nothing Phone (1). The company has been teasing the launch of the smartphone for a long time, and finally, we have its first look. The official poster was revealed on the company's social media channel, and we can notice a dual-camera system on the back. Previous leaks claimed the phone would come with a transparent design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). However, the official poster only shows a solid white finish.

Next to the rear cameras, we can see the flash and a large circle, probably inspired by MagSafe in the new Apple iPhone. Other specifications remain unclear, and the company has yet to reveal the front panel. It's also unclear if the Nothing Phone (1) will have different colour options besides the white finish. At the moment, Nothing Ear (1) comes in two shades: black and white. However, the headphones feature a transparent design.

Nothing will release Nothing Phone (1) on July 12 at 8:30 p.m. m. IST. Users can also watch the event online, and the company has confirmed that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, rumoured to be Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Other leaks claim that Nothing Phone (1) would be priced at EUR 500, which is approximately Rs 41,500. The phone price in India is likely to be aggressive for rival brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple. The phone also comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary camera, and the front panel can have a 32-megapixel camera.

Nothing has also revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be made locally. The smartphone will be manufactured at the company's Tamil Nadu plant.