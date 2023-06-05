Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India

The Nothing Phone (2) will be manufactured in India. The company has confirmed to the media that its upcoming 5G phone will be manufactured in India to meet the demands of this market. The brand also revealed some key device specifications well before the launch. However, the exact release date still needs to be discovered. The company has just announced that Nothing Phone (2) will launch in India and other markets in July, which is next month. Here is everything you need to know.

The Nothing Phone (1) was not made in India, but its successor will be. However, this is not likely to affect the price or make the phone cheaper because the device is not being assembled in India. Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India when it launches in July.

"Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering, which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India," said, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

"As a young brand, we have always believed in an earth-first approach. Phone (2) is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market," he added.

The company has also confirmed the upcoming Nothing phone's battery, display, chipset, and a few other details. It will use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. Of course, using a high-end chipset means that the price of the phone will be higher than the previous generation product, and this is something the CEO also suggested.

He stated that the "Phone (2) will have a more premium experience across the board compared to Phone (1), competing with the best flagship smartphones on the market today." This is a big claim. If the smartphone competes with flagship phones, it would be priced at a premium but not that high because the company's goal is to offer a premium 5G phone at an affordable price.

The Nothing Phone (2) will have a massive 6.7-inch screen and a 4700 mAh battery. While the company hasn't confirmed the charging details, it will likely offer support for fast charging, considering it was also available with the previous version.