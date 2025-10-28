Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Launch on October 29: Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Promising Specs

London-based tech brand Nothing has officially announced the launch of its next budget smartphone — the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, scheduled for October 29 at 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). The company revealed the launch date in a post on X (formerly Twitter), offering a short design teaser that hints at the phone’s signature minimalist look.

The teaser video shows a glimpse of the device’s back panel, featuring a small blinking LED light, reminiscent of the Glyph interface found on other Nothing smartphones. However, unlike its premium siblings, the Phone 3a Lite may use smaller LEDs rather than the large light strips seen on higher-end models. The caption — “Light up the everyday” — further suggests that the compact LED system will remain a defining feature of the new device.

Rumours surrounding the Nothing Phone 3a Lite hint at solid mid-range specifications. A Geekbench listing reportedly revealed that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and may share similarities with the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It is expected to carry the model number A001T, aligning with Nothing’s previous naming pattern.

The upcoming device will likely sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a robust 5,000mAh battery for all-day use. In keeping with Nothing’s transparent design philosophy, the Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in two colours — black and white.

Positioned strategically between the Phone 3a and the CMF series, the Phone 3a Lite is expected to be priced around ₹20,000, offering an accessible entry point into the Nothing ecosystem. It may debut with at least an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, balancing performance and affordability.

With its minimalist aesthetics, transparent design, and competitive pricing, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could become a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.