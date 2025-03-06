Nothing Phone 3a Series Launches on Flipkart with Special Exchange Offers

The Nothing Phone 3a series has officially launched on Flipkart, bringing an exciting Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) program. This initiative ensures customers receive the full exchange value for their old smartphones when upgrading to the Nothing Phone 3a or 3a Pro, regardless of their device’s condition.

Who is Eligible for the Guaranteed Exchange Value?

The GEV program applies to select smartphones:

Android devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing, released in 2021 or later.

iPhones launched in or after 2019.

This offer is available only on the first sale day, making it a limited-time opportunity. The Nothing Phone 3a will be on sale from March 11, while the 3a Pro will be available from March 15.

How to Avail the Guaranteed Exchange Offer

To use the exchange offer, follow these steps:

Enter your delivery PIN code. Select the ‘Buy with Exchange’ option and choose the old device from the list. The exchange value will be applied automatically. Complete the purchase as per the on-screen instructions.

Flipkart has clarified that no further deductions or assessments will be made during delivery. However, a diagnostic app will verify the model and brand of the exchanged phone.

Pricing and Special Launch Offers

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – ₹29,999

– ₹29,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹31,999

– ₹31,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹33,999

Nothing Phone 3a Pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – ₹24,999

– ₹24,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹26,999

Introductory Discounts

Customers can avail of up to ₹2,000 in bank discounts. Additionally, those who exchange their old smartphones during the first sale day can receive an extra exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000.

With these exclusive offers, the Nothing Phone 3a series provides a compelling upgrade opportunity for smartphone users looking for great value.