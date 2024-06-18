  • Menu
Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India
London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Tuesday announced the official date for the full unveiling of CMF Phone 1, which is July 8.

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Tuesday announced the official date for the full unveiling of CMF Phone 1, which is July 8.

It is the first smartphone to be released under CMF by Nothing, the sub-brand that launched in September 2023.

On the same day, the company will also be releasing the second-generation products Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2.

Nothing introduced CMF last year and launched three products -- earbuds, smartwatch and charger, under this brand.

Last month, Nothing announced that it would be integrating OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT into all of its audio products.

Meanwhile, Nothing has appointed Vishal Bhola as President of its India business.

Bhola, in his new position, will play a key role in accelerating the company's growth trajectory in India, leveraging his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

