Nothing Unveils Ear 3 with Talk Button and Super Mic; India Launch Still Awaited

London-based tech brand Nothing has officially unveiled its latest pair of flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3. Staying true to the company’s signature transparent design philosophy, the new Ear 3 brings along a striking mix of aesthetics and innovation. While global buyers can get their hands on the device starting September 25, Indian customers will have to wait a little longer as the brand has not yet confirmed its India launch.

A Fresh Design with Familiar DNA

The Nothing Ear 3 follows the company’s recognizable style—transparent stems with branding and a sleek charging case. This time, however, the case sports a metallic finish paired with a clear lid, making it both stylish and functional. For users who are familiar with earlier Nothing earbuds, the Ear 3 offers a sense of continuity while still feeling refreshingly modern.

The Talk Button and Super Mic

The standout addition this year is the new Talk button integrated directly on the case. With a simple press, users can activate what the brand calls the Super Mic—a dual-microphone setup embedded inside the case itself.

Nothing claims this setup reduces external noise by up to 95dB while focusing on the speaker’s voice. Interestingly, the Super Mic isn’t limited to phone calls. Users can also employ it for voice recordings, which are then automatically stored in Nothing’s “Essential Space” on its smartphones. On non-Nothing devices, recordings will be saved in the system’s default voice recording app. In addition, these notes will be transcribed automatically for convenience.

Packed with Performance

Beyond the unique case-based mic system, the Nothing Ear 3 continues to push boundaries with its in-ear technology. Each earbud features three directional microphones along with a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit (VPU). The VPU works by detecting micro-vibrations from the jaw and ear canal, turning them into electrical signals for crystal-clear voice capture. According to the company, this design reduces wind noise by up to 25dB, ensuring that calls remain smooth even in challenging environments.

The earbuds also offer up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for an immersive listening experience, backed by 12mm dynamic drivers for powerful sound. Support for spatial audio ensures a more engaging and realistic soundstage.

Connectivity-wise, the Ear 3 comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device pairing for multitasking users. The buds are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance, making them suitable for everyday use.

Battery and Charging

Battery performance is another strong point. The 55mAh batteries in each earbud, combined with the 500mAh case, deliver up to 38 hours of total playback on a single charge. The case also supports wireless charging, adding convenience for on-the-go users.

Global Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Ear 3 has been launched at $179 in the US (approximately ₹15,800), GBP 179 in the UK (around ₹21,500), and EUR 179 in Europe (roughly ₹18,700). While global sales start on September 25, Indian pricing and availability remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is gearing up to launch its first over-the-ear headphones later this month, expanding the company’s growing audio ecosystem.