Nothing working on Nothing Lite (1) phone

A new leak claims that Nothing, which launched its first smartphone a few weeks ago, is already planning to introduce another device in India soon. Rumoured to be called the Nothing Lite Phone (1), the phone will be a toned-down version of the original phone (1). The Indian Mobile leak citing "several sources in the tech industry" highlights that the 'lite' version would be the same as the Nothing Phone (1), minus the shiny back. The company refers to this distinctive rear panel as the 'Glyph' rear.



The Nothing Lite phone (1) may not come with LED lights on the back. Other than that, spec-wise, it is rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, two 50-megapixel rear cameras and one 50-megapixel front camera. 16 megapixels. -in front of the camera: the same as the Nothing Phone (1). It can house a larger 5000mAh battery unit, and the package includes a 42W charger. The original model did not come with a charger in the box.



As for the software, it is reported that the Nothing Lite Phone (1) will run Nothing OS based on Android 12. The brand has the stock Android operating system of the phone, which means that it does not include any bloatware that clutters the interface. The report further suggests that the Nothing Lite Phone (1) would get an IP53 for dust and water resistance.



As for the price, the Nothing Lite Phone (1) will cost less than Rs 30,000. You will get a base variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB for Rs 24,999. The report highlights that the smartphone is "expected to be announced in the Indian festive season and is also expected to be sold on Flipkart".



On paper, the phone makes sense as the original Nothing Phone (1) looks good and works well (review), but the price is a bit higher (starting at Rs 32,999). This price may deter customers from buying the phone, which is also available by invitation. Therefore, the lite version will allow customers to experience its clean Android UI and other features if widely available.