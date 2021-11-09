November 9 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 9, 2021. Let's begin...



Leaked! Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been leaked, revealing a design more identical to the existing Galaxy A52 5G. These are the novelties of this model. The 5G variant got a faster Snapdragon 778G and a 120Hz AMOLED display along with a higher price tag at INR 8,000.

Lava Agni 5G Launched in India: Find Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the first 5G phone from Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The Lava Agni 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Confirmed; Find Official Price

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of a new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition in India and the UK. Earlier, an insider suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will carry a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Forget PUBG New State; Fans Demand BGMI Lite

BGMI Lite has a higher demand from fans of the genre than PUBG New State. Krafton has yet to comment on the possibility of a BGMI Lite happening in India soon.

Alphabet, Google's parent company reaches a valuation of $ 2 trillion

Alphabet, Google's parent company, briefly reached a market capitalization of $ 2 trillion. Alphabet's market capitalization has nearly doubled from $ 1 trillion since January 2020.

Amazon to adopt its first third-party payment platform Venmo in 2022

Amazon doesn't accept PayPal, but Venmo comes from PayPal. If you want to buy something on Amazon.com, you will usually need a credit or debit card, but in 2022, the online retailer will start accepting Venmo as well.

McAfee, Security Software Company Acquired for $ 14 Billion

Security software company McAfee will go private through the purchase of a group of investors in a deal valued at more than $ 14 billion, the company announced Monday. Bloomberg first reported last week that a possible deal was imminent. The group of investors that buys the company is taking it as private.