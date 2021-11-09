Forget PUBG New State; Fans Demand BGMI Lite

Where is BGMI Lite? This is currently the most common question asked by Indian mobile gamers on social media and communities. It's been a few months since Krafton launched BGMI in India as a modified version of PUBG Mobile after its ban. Therefore, gamers were expecting a PUBG Mobile Lite based on BGMI Lite. Krafton, however, has kept quiet about plans related to this game.



Therefore, fans of the game have been demanding the return of BGMI Lite. In fact, the discussions and hype surrounding Krafton's upcoming PUBG New State seem to have not affected these folks. PUBG New State will be released on November 11 for Android and iOS devices. But BGMI players have been looking for updates on BGMI Lite.

Fans Demand BGMI Lite

One of the main reasons for the demand for BGMI Lite is the performance on entry-level and older devices. BGMI, which is based on PUBG Mobile, works decently on mid-range smartphones, but for gamers stuck on older or entry-level Android smartphones, the gaming experience is not that great.

Previously, PUBG Mobile Lite was the way to go for gamers looking for superior performance on older devices. PUBG Mobile Lite offered a similar but better-optimized gaming experience for low-end devices. The game generally offered lower resolution textures and adjusted graphics quality to take full advantage of entry-level Android smartphones.

"Battleground Mobile India lite please launch in India please KRAFTON #Bgmilite #battlegroundmobileindialite come back, my device is lower So launch Buttligrund Mobile India Lite anyway. All players request. Please listen to me. Thank you," said one user going by the name of PatelVicky92."To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more than 70% of gamers have low-end devices & more than 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite. We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this," said another community.