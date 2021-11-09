Leaked! All about Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is leaking! Although the Galaxy A52s is only a few months old, the leaks related to the Galaxy A52 are now available. And unsurprisingly, the first renders don't show much of a difference from the existing model. The Galaxy A53 5G looks a lot like the Galaxy A52 5G, competing with its square design and pastel colours.

The only visual differences appear in the form of a camera hump that is less raised from the rear and the screen becomes flat. The 3.5mm headphone jack is missing, which could signal the end of the audio jack on Samsung's most popular smartphone around the world. The renders also show the phone in black and white colour variants.

Keep in mind, though, that the Galaxy A53's launch will probably be many months away, and therefore this leak from OnLeaks and Digit should be taken with a pinch of salt. There is a high possibility that Samsung could present a very different design for the Galaxy A53 along with notable improvements in the basic specifications.

So far, the leaks have painted a picture that the Galaxy A53 is largely based on the Galaxy A52s 5G. The 64MP quad rear camera is expected to remain alongside a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is also expected to come in black, white, orange, and blue colours. However, not much is known about the choice of the chipset in the Galaxy A53.

What remains to be seen is how Samsung plans to ring its Galaxy A53 range in India. This year, Samsung launched a 4G variant of the Galaxy A52, as well as a 5G variant on the market. The 4G variant was based on a Snapdragon 720G chip, a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 64MP quad rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support. The 5G variant got a faster Snapdragon 778G and a 120Hz AMOLED display along with a higher price tag at INR 8,000.