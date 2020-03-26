NVIDIA Supports Work From Home Employees Expanding Its Virtual GPU

Coronavirus made most of the employees to work from their homes. This deadly disease is shaking the whole world with its contagious symptoms.

In order to help the employees who are working from home, NVIDIA is expanding its free virtual GPU (vGPU) software. According to the press release, the software evaluation will now get expanded from128 to 500 licenses for 90 days at no cost.

NVIDIA has decided to expand its free licensing to three tiers of vGPU which includes NVIDIA Qudrao Virtual Data Centre Workstation and NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server Software.

NVIDIA is also providing free access to the Parabricks software for 90 days. Thissoftware helps genomics researchers studying about Covid-19.