NVIDIA's latest Chip To Be A Part Of Lenovo Gaming PCs

The leading laptop manufacturer Lenovo is all set to come up with its new high-end laptops. To make the gadget gurus have an eye on their latest product launch, the company is revealing a few amazing features of their upcoming PCs.

According to official information from the company blog post, Lenovo's gaming PCs will now hold NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design. And to raise the expectations bar a notch higher, the company also mentioned that these PCs will also have 10th Generation Intel Core H-Series mobile processors.

A couple of leaked features as per rumours are:

• Improved battery performance

• Legion type gaming PCs

Well, we all need to wait for next month as Lenovo will launch its gaming PCs in May 2020.