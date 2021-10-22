October 22 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 22, 2021. Let's begin...



PUBG: New State to Come to iOS and Android on November 11

PUBG: New State, the next free mobile game, will launch on iOS and Android on November 11, its publisher Krafton announced today. A futuristic version of the Battle Royale. New State will be available in more than 200 countries and 17 languages at launch.

Google cuts Play Store fees from 30% to 15% for Developers

The search giant said e-books and music-on-demand streaming services, where content costs account for the majority of sales, will now be eligible for a service fee as low as 10 percent. Google recently agreed to comply with South Korea's latest order requiring the search giant to allow third-party payments on its Google Play Store.

Chip Shortage won't end until at least 2023, warns Intel CEO

The current global chip shortage will be a problem for much longer, according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who reiterated earlier today in the company's third-quarter earnings that he expects the shortage to extend through at least 2023. There just aren't enough laptop parts for everyone.

Twitter Finally Allows Everyone Create Spaces

iOS and Android users can now host their own space. Twitter first launched Spaces in November 2020 as an attempt to overshadow Clubhouse's success with its own version of audio-centric chat rooms, but the ability to host a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more.

Google Releases New Gmail Web Features; User Interface for Avatars, check out

Google has just released new Gmail web features. Google has announced that new enhancements are coming to the Gmail web user interface that is designed to improve the user experience when sending and receiving emails on the service.

WhatsApp to stop working on phones with old OS; Is your phone on the list?

WhatsApp will stop working on phones with old operating systems. Millions of people who have these phones will be affected. See the complete list of mobiles provided inside. The problem is serious and the only way most of these people can keep control of their WhatsApp account is to buy a new phone or to try and see if an update works.

Apple to launch iPhone SE 3 in Q1 2022 with LCD display

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity and internals in 2022. The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3, $299 or $399, reports GSMArena.