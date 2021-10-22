WhatsApp to stop working on phones with old OS; Is your phone on the list?

Yes, you read that right. Whether it's iPhone or Android phones, millions of phones will lose WhatsApp support. WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones and its users better check the list of phones from 40 manufacturers facing the prospect of being removed from the most downloaded messaging application in the world that has more than 2 billion users.

The problem is serious and the only way most of these people can keep control of their WhatsApp account is to buy a new phone or to try and see if an update works. That can mean a great deal of money that many will not be able to afford. However, this is a problem that must be solved individually by each WhatsApp user who faces the possibility of being denied access. They may have a perfectly good phone, but you won't be able to run WhatsApp. And that's that.



The reason behind this massive WhatsApp move is that these are old devices and keeping them compatible would require the dedication of huge resources. Also, the fact is that WhatsApp has undergone so many changes and new features have been added that these phones will not be able to run them properly, if at all.

Finally, there is the issue of security. Providing airtight security for these phones will be extremely difficult. The deadline for these phone users is November 1, when the latest WhatsApp update is released.

WhatsApp will stop working on phones old operating systems:

1. Android phones running Android 4.0.4 or earlier versions.

2. Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.

Considering that both Android smartphone makers and iPhone maker Apple have sold tens of millions of phones that run on this software, the people affected will be huge in number. According to Metro News, these are the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working.

Check the full list of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working from November 1.

Apple

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2.

LG

The LG Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956 Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2 Sony

The Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Miscellaneous

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

There may be some more phones models too that are going to lose WhatsApp support.