WhatsApp to stop working on phones with old OS; Is your phone on the list?
WhatsApp will stop working on phones with old operating systems. Millions of people who have these phones will be affected. See the complete list of mobiles provided inside.
Yes, you read that right. Whether it's iPhone or Android phones, millions of phones will lose WhatsApp support. WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones and its users better check the list of phones from 40 manufacturers facing the prospect of being removed from the most downloaded messaging application in the world that has more than 2 billion users.
The problem is serious and the only way most of these people can keep control of their WhatsApp account is to buy a new phone or to try and see if an update works. That can mean a great deal of money that many will not be able to afford. However, this is a problem that must be solved individually by each WhatsApp user who faces the possibility of being denied access. They may have a perfectly good phone, but you won't be able to run WhatsApp. And that's that.
The reason behind this massive WhatsApp move is that these are old devices and keeping them compatible would require the dedication of huge resources. Also, the fact is that WhatsApp has undergone so many changes and new features have been added that these phones will not be able to run them properly, if at all.
Finally, there is the issue of security. Providing airtight security for these phones will be extremely difficult. The deadline for these phone users is November 1, when the latest WhatsApp update is released.
WhatsApp will stop working on phones old operating systems:
1. Android phones running Android 4.0.4 or earlier versions.
2. Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.
Considering that both Android smartphone makers and iPhone maker Apple have sold tens of millions of phones that run on this software, the people affected will be huge in number. According to Metro News, these are the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working.
Check the full list of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working from November 1.
Apple
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2.
LG
The LG Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Optimus L7 II
Optimus F6
Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE V956 Grand X Quad V987
Grand Memo
Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2 Sony
The Sony Xperia Miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Miscellaneous
Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
There may be some more phones models too that are going to lose WhatsApp support.