OnePlus 12 to launch on December 5 in China; Details

The OnePlus 12 will officially launch in China on December 5, and ahead of the event, the Chinese tech has revealed primary specifications through multiple teasers. The upcoming device will feature a 2K resolution display with a maximum brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

In addition, it will include a Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the OnePlus 12 will offer configurations of up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, Gadgets 360 reported. The smartphone may run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus recently released teasers on Weibo, revealing the main details about the OnePlus 12's display. The ProXDR display is expected to reach an impressive maximum brightness of up to 4,500 nits, surpassing the roughly 2,600 nits maximum brightness found on flagship smartphones. current.

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 is said to feature the world's first 2K Oriental display. The ProXDR screen also has A+ certification from DisplayMate. It was confirmed that the phone will come equipped with a substantial memory configuration, offering up to 24GB of RAM and a high-capacity storage option of up to 1TB.

`The brand has reportedly officially revealed the designated camera sensors for the OnePlus 12, emphasizing its flagship-level capabilities. The upcoming smartphone will feature a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel Sony LYT-808 telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom support. OnePlus 11 also features a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX581 camera with autofocus.

The OnePlus 12 is planned to debut in China on December 5 at 2:30 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. IST), following the company's 10th anniversary celebrations on December 4. The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, equipped with a next-generation X-axis engine designed for gaming enthusiasts.