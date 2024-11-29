OnePlus 13R may outshine the Apple iPhone SE 4 in 2025

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to become one of the most popular mid-range smartphones. However, its competitors are also ready to leave Apple behind by launching powerful smartphones in similar price ranges. Previously, we came across the Google Pixel 9a as a competitor to the iPhone SE 4, now another smartphone might enter the race. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13R in January 2025. This smartphone is expected to become the next powerful mid-range smartphone as the successor to the OnePlus 12R which has gained immense popularity. Find out why the OnePlus 13R could be a bigger deal than the iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

Along with a flagship-like design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get powerful specs and features compared to the iPhone SE 4. Recently, before of its launch in China, the OnePlus 13R specs were leaked, proclaiming a significant performance boost. The upcoming mid-range OnePlus device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers several flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 12, and others. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to come with the new A18 chipset that powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 13R is expected to come with a triple camera setup that could consist of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. The third sensor will likely be the ultra-wide-angle lens, but its resolution is yet to be determined. If you look at the iPhone SE 4, it will likely have a 48MP single camera on the back.

Finally, the OnePlus 13R is expected to have a 6000mAh battery; however, the iPhone SE 4's battery size is expected to be smaller than the iPhone 16 series model. Therefore, several mid-range alternatives for the iPhone SE 4 will be available, such as the OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel 9a, and others.