OnePlus 13R Specifications Leaked: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50MP Triple Camera and more

OnePlus will unveil the Ace 5 in China next month, followed by a global release in markets like India. The international variant is expected to be marketed as the OnePlus 13R, following the pattern of previous models. For example, the OnePlus 12R was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, and the upcoming model is expected to follow suit with similar features in both the Chinese and global markets.

OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): Leaked Specifications and Features

Recent leaks offered insights into the key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 5, also known as the OnePlus 13R. According to the leaks, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is a notable upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found on the OnePlus 12R. This is in line with OnePlus' trend of packing last year's flagship chipset into its R-series models and reserving the latest processors for its premium phones.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to pack a 6,300mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. OnePlus has always included chargers with its devices, and this model will likely follow that tradition. The phone is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): Expected Launch Date and Price

As the OnePlus 13R, the device is likely to maintain a competitive price tag. The OnePlus 12R was launched at Rs. 39,999, so the next iteration is expected to cost under Rs 45,000 in India. However, OnePlus China President Louis Lee hinted on social media that the price of the Ace 5 might increase slightly due to rising component costs. It remains to be seen if this will affect the price of the OnePlus 13R when it launches globally in the coming weeks.



