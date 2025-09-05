OnePlus 15 to Launch with New DetailMax Imaging, Ends Hasselblad Partnership

OnePlus has officially confirmed the end of its partnership with renowned camera brand Hasselblad, unveiling its new in-house imaging engine, DetailMax, for upcoming devices. The move signals a significant shift in the company’s camera strategy.

The collaboration with Hasselblad began in 2021 with the OnePlus 9 series, aimed at enhancing camera performance across OnePlus smartphones. Over the years, Hasselblad contributed advanced colour tuning and introduced new filters, improving the photography experience on OnePlus devices.

In a community post, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau acknowledged Hasselblad’s role in shaping OnePlus photography. He emphasized that despite the split, the quality of future OnePlus cameras will not decline. “Hasselblad’s refined aesthetic sense is now part of our imaging DNA, woven into every future OnePlus camera,” Lau stated.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister brand Oppo is expected to continue its partnership with Hasselblad, having recently renewed the collaboration in July this year.

Introducing DetailMax

DetailMax marks OnePlus’ first-ever in-house imaging solution. According to the company, the engine was developed after extensive research, including interviews and focus-group discussions to better understand user needs. The goal is to deliver “clear and accurate visuals…without over-beautification or distortion.”

While the company has not shared specific technical details about DetailMax, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 could be the first device to feature this engine.

What to Expect from OnePlus 15

OnePlus is reportedly skipping the number 14 to launch the OnePlus 15 later this year, echoing its past practice of skipping the number 4. Early leaks indicate a departure from the circular camera design of previous models, showing a square camera module instead, with no Hasselblad branding.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset and could benefit significantly from the DetailMax imaging engine. Display-wise, the OnePlus 15 may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to carry IP68/69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Memory configurations are expected to start at 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, while the top-end variant could offer 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The OnePlus 15 marks a bold step for the company, signaling its confidence in developing proprietary camera technology while maintaining the photography standards set during its collaboration with Hasselblad. As the launch approaches, enthusiasts are keen to see whether DetailMax can live up to expectations.