OnePlus 15R Teaser Drops in India: Expected Price, Specs & Design Leak Ahead of Launch

OnePlus is gearing up for another major launch in India, and this time the focus is firmly on the upcoming OnePlus 15R. The brand has released its first teaser for the device, hinting that the official debut is just around the corner. As seen with previous models, the phone will first launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 6T, before making its way to India and global markets.

Next-Gen Power: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Confirmed

The biggest buzz surrounding the 15R is its processor. OnePlus China President Li Jie has already confirmed that the Ace 6T will debut as the world’s first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is the non-Elite version of Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship processor, reportedly co-developed with OnePlus.

What really stands out is the claim that the chip features a dedicated gaming kernel aimed at maintaining 165Hz gameplay without frame drops. OnePlus has also secured 165Hz optimization for at least one major title—likely Genshin Impact—which makes it clear that gaming-focused users are a major target audience for this phone.

Design & Display: Familiar Yet Fresh

The teasers indicate that the OnePlus 15R will carry forward the brand’s new design language, including the distinctive squircle-shaped camera module that has already appeared on the OnePlus 13 series and the OnePlus 15.

Up front, the device is confirmed to feature a 165Hz display, adding to its gaming-first positioning. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution, offering flagship-grade smoothness and clarity for both gamers and everyday users.

Leaked Hardware: Massive Battery, Strong Performance

Chinese leaks provide a clearer picture of what to expect under the hood. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is believed to be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, easily putting the 15R in flagship performance territory.

One of the biggest talking points is the battery. Reports claim the Ace 6T—and likely the 15R—may house an 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. If true, it would be one of the largest battery units ever used in a OnePlus smartphone.

Camera & Additional Features

Photography doesn’t seem to be the phone’s primary focus. Leaks suggest a 50MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Other expected features include a metal frame, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, NFC, an X-axis linear motor, and multiple colour options including Electric Purple, Flash Black, and Shadow Green. A special Genshin Impact Edition is also rumoured for China.

Expected India Price

Looking at OnePlus’ pricing trend—where the 12R started at ₹39,999 and the 13R at ₹42,999—a yearly increase of around ₹3,000 seems likely. With the new, more powerful chipset onboard, industry insiders expect the OnePlus 15R price in India to remain under ₹45,000, though a lower starting point seems unlikely.

As pre-registrations for the Ace 6T begin in China, the India launch appears to be close behind. OnePlus fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how the 15R shapes up in the competitive mid-flagship segment.