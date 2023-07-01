OnePlus Confirms Nord 3 5G Features: 6.74-inch display and more

OnePlus will launch the Nord 3 5G phone in India on July 5. The smartphone will launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G earphones and Nord Buds 2R. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed some of the features of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be equipped with a 6.74-inch screen and can have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be coming in two colour options – Tempest Gray and Misty Green and will also come with an alert slider. The upcoming OnePlus Nord phone is confirmed to offer 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone screen will be an AMOLED panel.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is said to be a rebranded model of the OnePlus Ace 2V. Released earlier in 2023, the phone comes with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core processor. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC in India. The upcoming smartphone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and can run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

For camera features, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will feature a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system will have a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Other sensors on the phone may include an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is rumoured to come with a 16MP camera at the front.

Recently, the alleged price of the upcoming phone was leaked. As shared by a tipster named Abhishek, OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be offered in two variants in India. One model is designed to include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is rumoured to be priced at ₹32,999. Another variant may cost ₹36,999. It offers 16 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.

Another tipster, Ishan Agarwal, says that OnePlus Nord 3 will have a starting price of €449 (around Rs 40,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. In contrast, the other model may pack 12GB + 256GB of storage and is expected to cost €549 (around ₹49,200).