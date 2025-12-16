OnePlus Confirms Turbo Series, Promising Extreme Performance and Battery Gains

OnePlus is once again rethinking its smartphone playbook. The company has officially confirmed that it is working on an all-new Turbo Series, signalling a fresh direction focused squarely on performance and battery endurance. The announcement suggests that OnePlus is not fully satisfied with how its current lineup—from Nord devices to premium flagships—is positioned in the market.

The confirmation comes directly from Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, who revealed that the Turbo Series is already under active development and will launch soon. Importantly, he clarified that Turbo is not a single experimental device, as earlier rumours suggested, but a full-fledged product line with multiple models planned. While the initial rollout is expected to focus on China, previous reports indicate that OnePlus could bring the Turbo lineup to India within a few months.

During OnePlus’ 12th anniversary event, Li Jie publicly acknowledged the Turbo Series for the first time. Although he stopped short of revealing detailed specifications, he made two bold claims that instantly drew attention. According to him, the Turbo phones will deliver the strongest battery life in their segment and offer what he described as “frighteningly strong performance.” These statements alone hint that OnePlus is aiming to push boundaries—possibly even beyond what its own flagship number series currently offers.

This positioning has naturally led to comparisons with the upcoming OnePlus 15. If the Turbo Series is being designed to outperform the flagship in both endurance and raw power, it raises questions about how OnePlus plans to differentiate the two lines. The company has hinted that Turbo devices will carry the same “performance genes” as its flagship models. This opens up the possibility of a top-tier Snapdragon chipset—potentially the same processor used in the OnePlus 15—combined with more aggressive tuning or a significantly larger battery.

Industry watchers speculate that OnePlus could optimise the chipset and cooling system to prioritise sustained performance, especially for gaming. Enhanced thermal management, stronger haptics, and gaming-oriented accessories may also be part of a broader Turbo ecosystem. However, OnePlus has so far kept official messaging tightly focused on performance and battery life, avoiding discussion around cameras, design, or other features.

What does seem clear is intent. The Turbo Series is being positioned as gaming-centric, though pricing details remain undisclosed. Given its emphasis on power, the phones could be priced close to—or even above—current flagships. For context, the OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs 72,999 in India, offering a rough benchmark for where Turbo devices might land.

Earlier leaks had pointed to a device called the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo, believed to be under development for China. Many assumed this was the Turbo phone in question. Li Jie’s latest comments now suggest that Turbo will exist as a separate lineup, distinct from the Ace series, potentially marking a shift in branding and market positioning.

Additional leaks hint at ambitious hardware, including a 6.78-inch OLED display with high refresh rates and a massive battery that could reach up to 9,000mAh. If accurate, these details would strongly support OnePlus’ claims around endurance and high-performance gaming use.

Current timelines suggest an early 2026 launch in China, possibly in January or February. Reports remain divided on whether the first Turbo model will use a Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset, indicating that development is still evolving. With OnePlus now officially acknowledging the Turbo Series, more concrete details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.