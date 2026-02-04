Sucharita demands president’s rule in AP

Guntur: Former minister Mekathoti Sucharita said a regime of oppression is continuing in the state and demanded the Centre to impose President's rule in AP. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, she said that for the first time, an attack was carried out on the house of former minister Ambati Rambabu.

She wondered who appreciated or supported such intimidation. Rambabu’s family has still not come out of fear and panic, she said. She said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the residence of Rambabu on Wednesday. In view of Jagan’s visit, the police tried to remove the burnt vehicles, she said.