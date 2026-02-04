Nunna farmers seek development of road

Vijayawada: Farmers’ leaders from Nunna — Avuthu Sivaa Reddy, Kurre Narasimha Reddy, Bonthu Srinivas Reddy, and Bhumula Balasekhar Reddy — along with Nunna Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, submitted a representation to Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, seeking immediate development of the Panchayat Raj road connecting the Vijayawada West Bypass with the Mustabad–Ramavarappadu Ring Road. The representation was submitted at Nunna near Vijayawada on Tuesday while the MLA was launching various development programmes.

The leaders explained that the road, passing over the Gollapudi Pumping Lift Irrigation Canal, connects Nunna village in Vijayawada Rural mandal with Mustabad village in Gannavaram mandal and serves as a crucial link for farmers and residents. With the establishment of a wholesale vegetable market and several warehouses in the area, traffic movement on the road has increased significantly.

They pointed out that around 1.5 kms of the stretch remains a metal road, causing severe inconvenience during the rainy season. Farmers face difficulties transporting agricultural produce, while youth from Nunna, Patapadu, Madalavarigudem, Chanupallivarigudem, and nearby habitations depend on this route to reach Ramavarappadu Ring Road and Autonagar for employment.

The farmers thanked the MLA for securing nearly Rs 5 crore for the development of the Nunna Bypass Road and the Vijayawada - Nuzvid State Highway.

However, they urged him to take steps to upgrade the remaining Panchayat Raj road stretch into a BT road from Vijayawada West Bypass up to the Mustabad–Ramavarappadu Ring Road.