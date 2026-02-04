MLC decries 'Red Book' rule

Guntur: MLC Lella Appireddy criticised that after the coalition government came to power in the state, Ambedkar’s Constitution was not being implemented. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said everywhere in the state, “Red Book governance” is continuing. He said, “AP is being made a permanent address for injustice.

Ambati Rambabu has served twice as an MLA and once as a minister. In the history of the state, many parties and many governments have been in power and in opposition. The coalition government will not remain in power permanently.”

He said YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh are not people who will be silenced. No matter how many false cases are filed or how many troubles are created, once they come out, they will work with double the strength. Coalition leaders have become arrogant with power.

He said, “No matter how much we are provoked, we will move forward only in a peaceful and democratic manner” and added that Ambati Rambabu’s family is still living in fear.

The police should cooperate with Jagan’s visit on Wednesday. He warned that until justice is done, “we will knock on the doors of the High Court and continue the legal fight. Rambabu did not speak secretly, he himself stated in front of all media that the way he spoke was wrong.”