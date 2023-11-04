OnePlus Diwali Sale: Best deals on OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 and more

The festive season is here, and OnePlus has a gift for all its fans. The brand has announced discounts on many products, including phones, tablets and televisions. The OnePlus sale started on November 2 and will last until November 10. If you've been considering purchasing a new OnePlus product, now might be the time to get one.

Among the phones available at a discount are the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Read on to find out more about the deals on these two phones.

OnePlus Diwali Sale: OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a discount

OnePlus offered several Nord series phones this year, including OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Both phones provide impressive features at an attractive price. And now that these prices have been reduced even further, more people can get their hands on the phones.

As part of the OnePlus festive sale, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can be purchased with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000. There is also a special price discount coupon of Rs 3,000 for customers. Apart from this, customers can also get the phone with no EMI cost for up to 6 months.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 can be purchased with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. There is also a special price discount coupon of Rs 2,500. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite have bank discounts of Rs 1,500. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for up to 3 months.

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail bank discount offers on Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus.in.

Offers on OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 11R 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Special Edition are also available at a discount of Rs 2000. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI of up to 9 months on purchasing these devices.

Apart from this, customers who want to buy OnePlus 10R 5G can get an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 and a special price coupon of Rs 7,000. Additionally, those interested in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G can get instant bank discounts of Rs 5,000 and a special price coupon of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.