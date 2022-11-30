OnePlus first monitors to launch on December 12 in India

OnePlus has announced that it is expanding its product portfolio in India with two new desktop monitors: OnePlus Monitor X27 and the OnePlus Monitor E24. The new OnePlus monitors will be launched in India on December 12, and interested customers can select the "notify me" option on the official OnePlus website. The company says the new OnePlus monitors are "designed to meet the unique needs of various categories of users," whether for work or play.

The OnePlus Monitor X27 caters to the premium segment and is more suitable for gaming users. It will be available with a 27-inch screen size. On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor E24 is a mid-range offering designed for regular customers with a modest spec demand. It will be available with a 24-inch screen size.

Announcing the launch of his new products, the OnePlus co-founder said, "Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth and smooth performance of our products. We are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them."

In recent years, OnePlus has upgraded its product portfolio globally and in India due to increasing popularity and market share. The company began its journey by manufacturing smartphones and later expanded its presence into the audio and smart wearable segments. In 2019, the company ventured into the smart TV industry. OnePlus, citing Counterpoint research, says it emerged as one of India's top three smart TV brands, posting 123% year-on-year growth in the first half of the year.



