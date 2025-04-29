OnePlus Invests Rs 6,000 Crore to Strengthen India Operations and Exports

OnePlus is overhauling its India manufacturing and supply chain expansion under a Rs 6,000 crore Project Starlight plan aimed at turning its operations here into a hub for exports from India.

Founder Pete Lau told Moneycontrol that the Oppo-owned smartphone maker is weighing overseas shipments while boosting investments and supplier partnerships in India. “Our focus is to sharpen OnePlus India manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

Aligned with the government’s Rs 22,919 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, OnePlus has begun onboarding additional component suppliers in India to cut import dependence and shield against trade-related disruptions.

The company first shipped phones to the U.S. in 2019, but the effort stalled. With a recent 90-day suspension of certain American import duties, OnePlus sees fresh opportunity to route exports through its Greater Noida plant.

Project Starlight spans on-shore manufacturing, Indian R&D and retail growth. Lau noted the initiative will tailor features for the market and strengthen after-sales support, including a Green-Line Worry-Free warranty that guarantees display protection for the device’s life.

Leveraging the shared technology framework and supply network of parent company Oppo, OnePlus plans to streamline R&D, speed product rollouts and improve competitive positioning.

After sell-through gains across all price bands during Diwali 2024, OnePlus intends to reclaim ground in the premium smartphone segment now led by Apple and Samsung. The rollout of AI-driven devices, wearables and tablets will feed into that push.

OnePlus has withdrawn from the Indian smart TV space to concentrate on mobile and connected devices. A foldable model is not slated for this year as the brand focuses on optimizing current lines and advancing its foldable research.

To widen its physical presence, OnePlus has struck deals with Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. The company reports higher sell-out rates at outlets operated by Bajaj Electronics and Vijay Sales, signaling growing traction for its India-made lineup.