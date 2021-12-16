OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for Q1 2022

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India launch could happen soon. The date has not yet been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a new leak suggests that the latest phone in the OnePlus Nord series will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. The upcoming OnePlus phone, codenamed Ivan, is expected to make its debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was released in June this year. The phone is said to bring a 90Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support.

According to insider Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, OnePlus Nord 2 CE is preparing for its launch in India in the first quarter of 2022 and the brand is expected to introduce the phone in European markets too. In India OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is said to cost around Rs. 28,000.

To recall, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 5G was released for Rs. 27,999. The leak says the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will flaunt a triple card slot that can accommodate dual nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. However, OnePlus has yet to confirm the development of any new models.

The detailed specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G have already been leaked online. The phone is designed to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is also said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with between 6GB and 12GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may flaunt a triple camera unit on the back, headed by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For videos and selfies purposes, the phone is said to have a 16-megapixel front camera. In addition, it can include an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to include a 4500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge support.