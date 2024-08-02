OnePlus Nord 4 Goes on Sale: Features, Price, Offers and More

The OnePlus Nord 4 has officially gone on open sale in India, offering a blend of performance and advanced features in the midrange segment. Launched in July, this latest addition to the OnePlus family sports an elegant aluminium unibody design reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series.

OnePlus Nord 4: Powerful Performance and AI Features

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, catering to both everyday users and those needing more power for intensive tasks. The device is equipped with a suite of AI-powered tools for media editing, including "AI Best Face" and "AI Eraser." Additionally, it features productivity-related AI tools such as AI Speak, AI Summarize, and AI Writer, enhancing user experience across various applications.

OnePlus Nord 4: Price Details

The OnePlus Nord 4 is available in three configurations:

- 12GB RAM + 256GB for Rs 35,999

- 8GB RAM + 256GB for Rs 32,999

- 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 29,999

OnePlus Nord 4: Exclusive Offers and Availability

OnePlus is offering attractive discounts for buyers:

- An instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants

- A Rs 2,000 discount on the 8GB + 128GB variant

These discounts are available through ICICI Bank and OneCard. Additionally, customers can opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to six months from select banks. Students can enjoy an extra Rs 600 discount, and Red Cable Club members get a free screen protection plan.

The OnePlus Nord 4 can be purchased online from the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon. It's also available at OnePlus Experience stores and offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other partner stores. With its powerful specs, innovative AI features, and competitive pricing, the OnePlus Nord 4 is set to attract a wide range of customers in India.

OnePlus Nord 4: Specifications

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired

Colours: Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, Oasis Green

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2772 x 1240 resolution, Ultra HDR support

Front camera: 16MP

OS: Android 14

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5x)

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYTIA) with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Thickness: 7.99mm

Weight: 199.5