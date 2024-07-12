OnePlus Nord 4 to Offer 4 Years of Android OS Updates: All Details

The highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 is set to debut next week at the “Summer Launch Event” on July 16, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Alongside other hardware announcements, OnePlus has confirmed significant details about the Nord 4, including its impressive software support and other key features.

Software Support

OnePlus has announced that the Nord 4 will receive four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates. This commitment marks the longest software support period for any OnePlus smartphone to date, ensuring that the Nord 4 remains future-ready for new technologies and features.

Performance and Certification

The Nord 4 has earned the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating certification, highlighting its exceptional performance over the years. Additionally, it features Battery Health Engine technology, which is designed to maintain battery life and charging speeds over a prolonged period. The device is certified for 1600 complete charging cycles, demonstrating its durability and longevity.

Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO emphasized the brand's dedication to quality, stating, “With our fluency testing, battery health technology and longest-ever software update policy, we are ensuring OnePlus Nord 4 users get years of a fast and smooth experience. Simply offering longer software update policies, without fluency or battery health testing, is like building a strong house on top of weak foundations.”

Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth performance. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, ensuring robust performance for a wide range of applications.

For photography enthusiasts, the Nord 4 is expected to come equipped with a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. This configuration promises high-quality images and versatile shooting options.

The smartphone is also rumoured to boast a 5000mAh battery, coupled with 100W fast charging support, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day.

With the launch just around the corner, the OnePlus Nord 4 promises to be a standout device in the mid-range segment, offering long-term software support, advanced battery technology, and powerful performance. Stay tuned for the official launch on July 16 to get the full details and experience what the OnePlus Nord 4 has to offer.