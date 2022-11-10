OnePlus Nord CE 3 to launch soon; Check specifications

A report by GadgetGang in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks reveals almost most of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The smartphone will launch in the first half of next year, but we have yet to determine the details. But now that most of the specs have been leaked, we can expect the phone to launch sooner than expected.



Spec-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is designed to offer some flagship-level features while keeping the price affordable. The leak suggests that the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Leaked specifications

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen. In addition, the leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Also, in terms of cameras, the OnePlus phone will vastly improve over the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which launched earlier this year.

The leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 may come with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel dual camera setup. On the front, the smartphone is expected to pack a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Furthermore, the leak indicates that a 5,000mAh battery will back the OnePlus phone with support for 67W fast charging via a USB Type-C charging port. The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to reveal details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3, but it looks like it will launch sometime in the first half of next year. However, the exact date or release schedule has yet to be known.