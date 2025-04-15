OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leak Hints at Massive 7,100mAh Battery and Premium Upgrades

OnePlus appears to be stepping up its mid-range game, as leaks surrounding the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5 suggest a significant battery upgrade. According to reliable sources, including tipsters Debayan Roy and Tech It on X (formerly Twitter), the phone could pack a massive 7,100mAh battery, making it one of the most power-packed phones in its segment.

That’s roughly a 30% increase over the 5,500 mAh battery in the Nord CE 4. What’s even more exciting is the potential support for 80W fast charging, which would allow for quicker top-ups despite the larger battery. If these leaks prove accurate, the Nord CE 5 could be a top contender in the mid-range smartphone space, especially for users who prioritize battery life.

With competitors like Vivo and iQOO already introducing 7,000mAh phones, OnePlus is likely following suit while aiming to maintain a sleek design. The brand may use silicon-carbon battery technology, allowing for a slimmer profile despite the battery bump — similar to what iQOO did with its Z10.

Regarding display, the Nord CE 5 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, the same processor powering other recent mid-range offerings like the Oppo Reno 13 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra. On the software side, the phone is likely to ship with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Design-wise, the phone could have a polycarbonate back and frame, flat edges, and a slightly curved rear for better ergonomics — similar to the Nord CE 4. The handset may come with a hybrid SIM slot, a single speaker (which might be a letdown for stereo sound fans), and a dual-camera setup on the rear. This could include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

As for pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is rumored to debut in India under ₹25,000. For reference, the Nord CE 4 launched at ₹24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB version came in at ₹26,999. With its impressive battery and upgraded specs, the Nord CE 5 could offer serious value in 2025.

