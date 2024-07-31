Live
Just In
OpenAI Introduces Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus Users
OpenAI's new voice mode for ChatGPT, featuring unique voices, begins rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers after safety enhancements.
OpenAI has started rolling out its highly anticipated advanced voice mode for ChatGPT to a select group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This feature, first showcased during the GPT-4o launch event in May, had initially drawn criticism for its resemblance to Scarlett Johansson's voice. The release was delayed to ensure the feature met OpenAI's stringent safety standards.
At the event, OpenAI demonstrated the advanced voice mode's impressive capabilities. The chatbot could seamlessly handle interruptions and adapt its responses to varying storytelling requests from OpenAI employees onstage. This new mode was expected to launch in alpha in late June but was postponed by a month to "reach our bar to launch." During this time, the company focused on enhancing the model's ability to detect and block certain content, ensuring it aligned with safety guidelines.
OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson noted that over 100 external red teamers—experts who test technology for vulnerabilities—were involved in assessing the voice model's safety and capabilities. Given the recent scrutiny over OpenAI's safety policies, this delay was seen as a prudent measure. Christianson also mentioned that new filters were added to prevent the generation of copyrighted audio, such as music.
One of the main criticisms at the event was the similarity of the onstage voice, nicknamed "Sky," to Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed an AI in the movie *Her*. Although this voice had been in use before OpenAI's spring demo, it was removed after Johansson sent a letter to OpenAI inquiring about its creation. Christianson clarified that the new ChatGPT voice mode would feature only four preset voices developed with voice actors. "We’ve made it so that ChatGPT cannot impersonate other people’s voices, both individuals and public figures, and will block outputs that differ from one of these preset voices," Christianson stated.
OpenAI plans to make this advanced voice mode available to all ChatGPT Plus users by the fall. This rollout marks a significant step in enhancing the user experience while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and ethical standards.