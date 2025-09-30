OpenAI Reportedly Developing TikTok-Style App with Fully AI-Generated Videos

OpenAI is said to be quietly preparing one of its boldest ventures yet—an AI-powered short video platform that could rival TikTok. According to a report from Wired, the company is working on a new social media app where every single video is created by artificial intelligence rather than human users.

At the center of this project is Sora 2, OpenAI’s upcoming video-generation model, which has not yet been made public. Unlike TikTok or Instagram Reels, this platform will not allow users to upload clips from their own camera rolls. Instead, Sora 2 will generate the entire content feed, making the app a showcase of pure AI creativity.

The app is expected to follow the familiar short-video format—vertical feed, swipe-to-scroll interface—but with stricter limits on video length. Reports suggest that Sora 2 will initially generate clips of 10 seconds or less, a significant contrast to TikTok’s current maximum of 10 minutes. This echoes TikTok’s early days when its videos were capped at 15 seconds, creating quick, engaging content that was easy to scroll through. It is not yet clear if longer clips will be possible once Sora 2 becomes more widely available beyond this platform.

Interestingly, OpenAI is also said to be exploring a built-in identity verification system. Users who verify themselves will allow the AI to generate videos using their likeness, making it possible for others to tag or remix those appearances in their own AI-generated clips. To address concerns around misuse, OpenAI reportedly plans to send notifications whenever someone’s image is used, even if the generated video never gets posted publicly.

The platform will also carry restrictions around copyright use. Wired reports that OpenAI intends to block some outputs to avoid potential copyright issues. However, questions remain about how robust these safeguards will be. The Wall Street Journal has noted that instead of requiring creators and rights holders to give explicit permission in advance, OpenAI will reportedly adopt an opt-out system, meaning content could appear in Sora 2 videos unless rights holders specifically request removal.

Industry observers believe OpenAI’s motivation extends far beyond demonstrating what its AI can do. With TikTok facing repeated scrutiny in the United States—particularly pressure from the Trump administration over ByteDance’s ownership—OpenAI may see a rare opening to step into the short-video market. By linking Sora 2 to a dedicated social platform, the company could not only capture audiences uncertain about TikTok’s future but also keep users firmly within its own ecosystem instead of migrating to third-party video-generation tools.

The development comes as OpenAI prepares to launch its own AI chips in 2026, signaling a broader ambition to control both the infrastructure and applications of artificial intelligence. If successful, this new video app could dramatically reshape how people consume short-form content online—replacing human uploads with a never-ending stream of AI imagination.