OpenAI Reportedly Exploring a Social Media Platform

According to insiders familiar with the development, OpenAI is reportedly developing a social media platform that could rival X (formerly Twitter). Whilethe project remains in its early stages, internal prototypes suggest it'scentered around ChatGPT’s image generation and includes a social feed.

CEO SamAltman has allegedly been gathering private feedback on the project, thoughit’s unclear whether this new platform will be a standalone app or integratedinto ChatGPT, which recently became the most downloaded app worldwide. AnOpenAI spokesperson declined to comment in time for publication.

This move could escalate the already tense relationship between Altmanand Elon Musk. Earlier this year, Musk offered to acquire OpenAI for $97.4billion, to which Altman responded, “no thank you but we will buy twitterfor $9.74 billion if you want.” https://x.com/sama/status/1889059531625464090

Instepping into social media, OpenAI may also find itself in direct competitionwith Meta. Sources say Meta is working on a social feed within a new standaloneapp for its AI assistant. In response to these reports, Altman tweeted, “okfine maybe we’ll do a social app.”

https://x.com/sama/status/1895230925753233763

Unlikecompetitors, OpenAI currently lacks the kind of real-time social data thatplatforms like X and Meta use to train their AI models. Musk’s Grok leveragescontent from X, and Meta trains its Llama model using its extensive socialdata. Launching its own social platform could give OpenAI access to a similarlyvaluable data stream, enhancing its AI capabilities.

Insiderssay part of the idea is to let AI assist users in creating more engagingcontent. “The Grok integration with X has made everyone jealous,” saidone employee from a rival AI lab. “Especially how people create viral tweetsby getting it to say something stupid.”

Whilethere’s no guarantee this project will ever become public, its presence withinOpenAI reflects the company’s expanding ambitions and growing interest inowning more of the digital space, particularly as demand for AI-enhancedexperiences continues to surge.



