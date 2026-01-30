OpenAI to Phase Out GPT-4o and Older Models from ChatGPT, Gives Users Two-Week Transition Window

OpenAI has confirmed that it will soon retire GPT-4o and several other legacy AI models from ChatGPT, marking the end of an era for many long-time users who appreciated the model’s warm and conversational personality. The company has issued a two-week notice, with the models scheduled to be removed from the chatbot platform on February 13, 2026.

The move comes as OpenAI continues to streamline its offerings and invest more heavily in its latest-generation systems. Alongside GPT-4o, the company will also discontinue GPT-5 (Instant and Thinking), GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini within ChatGPT. However, OpenAI clarified that there will be no immediate changes to its APIs, meaning developers relying on those services can continue their work uninterrupted for now.

Originally launched in May 2024, GPT-4o quickly built a loyal fan base. Many users praised the model for its friendly tone, natural conversations, and approachable personality. When OpenAI briefly removed it last year following the introduction of GPT-5, the backlash was swift. Users voiced frustration across online platforms, prompting the company to reverse course and temporarily restore the model.

OpenAI acknowledged the feedback at the time, stating, "We brought GPT4o back after hearing clear feedback from a subset of Plus and Pro users, who told us they needed more time to transition key use cases, like creative ideation, and that they preferred GPT4o’s conversational style and warmth."

But as newer models improved in performance and versatility, user preferences gradually shifted. According to OpenAI’s internal data, only "about 0.1% of users choose GPT-4o daily," while "GPT-5.2, which has become the default model for most daily tasks."

The company emphasized the practical need to focus resources on the tools most people rely on, explaining, "Retiring models is never easy, but it allows us to focus on improving the models most people use today."

To ease the transition, OpenAI has worked to replicate the personality traits that made GPT-4o popular. After last year’s controversy, the company introduced customizable features such as “base styles and tones like Friendly, and controls for things like warmth and enthusiasm.” These options allow users to tailor newer models to feel more personal and conversational, reducing the emotional gap left by GPT-4o’s departure.

CEO Sam Altman had earlier assured users that the company would provide advance warning before making permanent decisions about older models. This latest announcement appears to follow through on that promise, giving users time to adapt workflows and preferences.

While some may feel nostalgic about GPT-4o’s retirement, OpenAI’s strategy signals a clear push toward faster, smarter, and more efficient AI systems designed to handle modern workloads. As the company sharpens its focus on next-generation models, ChatGPT users can expect continued upgrades — even if it means saying goodbye to a familiar digital companion.