OpenAI Unveils Atlas Browser to Take on Google Chrome’s Dominance

OpenAI has officially entered the web browser market with the launch of Atlas, a bold step designed to challenge Google Chrome’s long-held dominance. The move positions the ChatGPT creator not just as a leader in artificial intelligence, but as a potential disruptor in how people experience the internet.

Initially released for Apple laptops, Atlas will soon expand to Windows, iPhones, and Android devices, according to OpenAI. The San Francisco–based company is betting that its new browser could redefine how users search, surf, and interact with the web.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive officer, described the browser’s debut as “a rare, once-a-decade opportunity to rethink what a browser can be about and how to use one.” In a video presentation, Altman hinted at a future where the traditional URL bar may give way to a conversational interface. “Tabs were great, but we haven’t seen a lot of browser innovation since then,” he remarked.

At the heart of Atlas lies a standout premium feature called Agent Mode. This mode allows the browser to act on behalf of the user—browsing websites, gathering data, and even explaining its reasoning based on the user’s browsing history and stated goals. “It’s using the internet for you,” Altman said, emphasising how this feature could fundamentally transform how people interact with information online.

The introduction of Atlas also signals OpenAI’s strategic shift toward monetization. Despite ChatGPT’s widespread adoption—boasting over 800 million users globally—most access the chatbot for free. According to the Associated Press, the company continues to spend more than it earns, prompting a push to convert its massive user base into sustainable revenue streams.

This launch comes amid lingering discussions about OpenAI’s earlier interest in acquiring Chrome, had a federal court forced Google to divest it. That scenario never materialized, as U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta recently rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to break up Google’s search empire. The judge noted that AI tools like ChatGPT were already altering the competitive landscape.

Still, going head-to-head with Chrome is no small challenge. Google’s browser commands around 3 billion users worldwide and has already begun incorporating its own AI technology, Gemini, to maintain its lead. Yet history suggests that the market isn’t immune to disruption. When Chrome launched in 2008, few believed it could dethrone Microsoft’s Internet Explorer—until it did.

OpenAI isn’t alone in this space either. Earlier in 2025, AI startup Perplexity introduced its own Comet browser and even made headlines with a surprising $34.5 billion unsolicited bid for Chrome.

With Atlas, OpenAI is hoping to repeat history—this time by redefining the browser experience through conversational AI, intelligent automation, and seamless integration between search and action. Whether it can truly shift users away from Chrome remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the battle for the future of browsing has officially begun.