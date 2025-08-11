OpenAI’s ChatGPT Lead: Success Means Building from Scratch, Not Copying Big Tech

OpenAI’s ChatGPT chief, Nick Turley, believes that the key to thriving at the company lies in creating products from the ground up rather than imitating what’s already been done by Silicon Valley’s tech giants. Speaking on Lenny Rachitsky’s weekly tech podcast on Saturday, Turley said the work at OpenAI defies direct comparisons.

“There is no analogy for what we’re building. You can’t copy an existing thing,” he explained, adding that originality is not just a preference—it’s a necessity for innovation in AI.

Turley stressed that succeeding at OpenAI isn’t about boasting a résumé stacked with big-company experience or mastering technical skills alone. Instead, it’s about embracing the challenge of starting from scratch, resisting the temptation to mimic Big Tech’s approach, and quickly iterating based on real-world user experiences.

“Approaching each scenario from scratch is so important in this space,” he said. “You can learn from everywhere, but you have to do it from scratch. That’s why that trait tends to make someone effective at OpenAI, and it’s something we test for.”

The conversation also shed light on OpenAI’s bold product-launch strategy—a philosophy that played out with last Thursday’s debut of GPT-5. Unlike companies that spend months perfecting a product before unveiling it, OpenAI prefers to launch earlier, even if the features are rough around the edges.

“You won’t know what to polish until after you ship,” Turley noted, explaining that unpredictable user interactions often dictate what really matters.

One example of this approach is the company’s decision to scrap the much-criticized “model chooser” in ChatGPT, a dropdown menu that allowed users to manually select between different AI models. Turley admitted the feature received “a lot of crap” for causing confusion.

With GPT-5, OpenAI introduced a “real-time router” that automatically picks the most suitable model for each query. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap explained the shift:

“Previously, you had to go deal with the model picker in ChatGPT. You had to select a model that you wanted to use for a given task. Sometimes you choose a thinking model, sometimes you wouldn’t. And that was, I think, a confusing experience for users.”

The update has not been without controversy. While some welcomed the change, others lamented the disappearance of a beloved older model. CEO Sam Altman later reassured users that the older model would return, reflecting the company’s willingness to adapt based on user sentiment.

Turley’s comments underscore OpenAI’s belief that in the fast-evolving world of AI, speed, originality, and adaptability matter more than following traditional tech playbooks. As the GPT-5 rollout continues, it’s clear that OpenAI intends to keep learning from the people who use its products every day—by building, shipping, and iterating in real time.