Simhachalam gears up for ‘Mukkoti Ekadashi’

Visakhapatnam: The sacred hills of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple are resonating with spiritual fervour as preparations gather pace for the grand celebration of Mukkoti Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious days in Hindu calendar.

The ancient temple, revered across the country, is all set to witness an ocean of devotion on Tuesday (January 30), coinciding with the holy occasion of ‘Pushya Shuddha Ekadashi’.

By having darshan of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on Vaikunta Ekadasi day, it is believed that wishes get fulfilled as the gates of Vaikuntha (heavenly abode) are believed to remain open.

Sharing details of the event, Devasthanam Executive Officer N Sujatha and chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu stated that elaborate arrangements have already been put in place to ensure a smooth and convenient experience for devotees arriving from across Andhra Pradesh and other States.

To manage massive crowds, online darshan tickets have been made available, including Rs 100, Rs 300, ‘seegra’ darshan tickets and Rs 1,000, ‘maha seeghra’ darshan tickets. Anticipating unprecedented crowds, temple authorities have introduced a special darshan platform at northern gate, with minor modifications to facilitate better crowd movement.

In an added arrangement this year, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha at northern Rajagopuram before entering main temple. Also, a separate queue has been earmarked for protocol VIPs, while combined queue lines are expected to stretch up to five kilometers.

Adding to the festive splendour, Rajagopuram and surrounding temple premises are illuminated with colourful electric lights. A newly constructed shed opposite northern gate, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, is set to offer shelter and comfort to devotees waiting for darshan.

The spiritual proceedings will begin in the early hours of ‘Pushya Shuddha Ekadashi’ with Suprabhata Seva, followed by special rituals. At around 5 am, the idol of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be ceremonially brought to northern gate, allowing thousands of devotees to get a divine glimpse at dawn.

Anticipating pilgrims’ surge on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, temple authorities have announced that darshan inside the sanctum sanctorum will be suspended for the day. Except for protocol darshan, all devotees will be provided darshan from the entrance of the ‘Neeladri Gummam’.