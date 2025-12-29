BJP charts strategy ahead of Assembly session

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly sessions beginning tomorrow, BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao chaired a crucial meeting with party MLAs and MLCs at the state party office on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLAs Venkataramana Reddy and Rakesh Reddy, MLCs Anjireddy, AVN Reddy and M Komuraiah, along with Vedire Sriram, former advisor to the Union Ministry of Water Resources and the Maharashtra Government, among others.

The state president also reached out to MLAs, who could not attend due to personal reasons, briefing them over the phone on the party’s objectives and ensuring they were aligned with the strategy for the upcoming sessions. He directed all members to participate in the Assembly proceedings with full coordination and clarity on issues discussed.

During the meeting, the leadership deliberated extensively on the action plan for the Assembly and Council sessions, emphasising the need to stand firmly on the side of the people and raise public issues effectively. Members were instructed to question the state government on key concerns and demand clear answers, while presenting people-centric issues in a strong and impactful manner.

The party resolved to expose the failures of the Congress government and highlight its inefficiencies in governance during the Assembly debates. BJP leaders stressed that the focus should remain on safeguarding public interests and making the problems of Telangana citizens the central theme of the discussions. The leadership expressed its determination to play a strong role in the Assembly, ensuring accountability and transparency from the ruling government.