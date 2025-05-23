Live
Oppo A5x 5G Launches in India with 6000mAh Battery at Rs 13,999
Oppo A5x 5G debuts in India at Rs 13,999 with Dimensity 6300 chip, 6000mAh battery, IP65 rating, and 45W fast charging. Sales start May 25.
Oppo on Friday added the A5x 5G model to its A-series portfolio in India, featuring IP65 dust-and-water protection and military-standard shock resistance.
The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB. It boots Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 skin.
A 6.67-inch HD+ display delivers 720 × 1,604 pixel resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a brightness level tested at 1,000 nits. Dual-SIM support and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are included.
Photography is handled by a 32 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front shooter. Power comes from a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired fast charging, reaching 30 percent in 20 minutes under lab conditions.
The Oppo A5x 5G carries a Rs 13,999 price tag for the 4 GB/128 GB variant. It launches in Midnight Blue and Laser White color options, with sales starting May 25.
Online orders will open on Amazon.in, Flipkart and the Oppo e-Store. Offline availability will extend to authorized retail outlets nationwide.
Early-purchase incentives include a Rs 1,000 cashback and three months of interest-free EMI on SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and DBS Bank transactions.