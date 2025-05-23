Oppo A5x 5G Launches in India with 6000mAh Battery at Rs 13,999

Oppo on Friday added the A5x 5G model to its A-series portfolio in India, featuring IP65 dust-and-water protection and military-standard shock resistance.

The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB. It boots Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 skin.

A 6.67-inch HD+ display delivers 720 × 1,604 pixel resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a brightness level tested at 1,000 nits. Dual-SIM support and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are included.

Photography is handled by a 32 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front shooter. Power comes from a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired fast charging, reaching 30 percent in 20 minutes under lab conditions.

The Oppo A5x 5G carries a Rs 13,999 price tag for the 4 GB/128 GB variant. It launches in Midnight Blue and Laser White color options, with sales starting May 25.

Online orders will open on Amazon.in, Flipkart and the Oppo e-Store. Offline availability will extend to authorized retail outlets nationwide.

Early-purchase incentives include a Rs 1,000 cashback and three months of interest-free EMI on SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and DBS Bank transactions.