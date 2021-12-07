Oppo Android 12 update release starts from mid-December 2021; Find Details

In a few weeks, the Oppo Android 12 update will be released very soon. Oppo will make the beta version of ColorOS 12 available from December 10 for some devices, and a few weeks later, the stable update will also be released. The 2021 flagships will be updated first alongside last year's Find X2 flagship.

The ColorOS 12 beta update has already been available for some flagship Find X series devices. However, the Reno models are getting it earlier this year compared to the previous generation models. Please note that ColorOS 12 will bring many designs and feature changes based on the latest version of Android 12.

Oppo ColorOS 12 on Android 12 coming soon



Here's a list of all the Oppo devices and the timeline for the new update.

From December 10

-Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to get ColorOS 12 beta

- Oppo F19 Pro + 5G to get ColorOS 12 beta

From December 20



- Oppo Find X2 to get ColorOS 12 stable

From December 22



- Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (including Diwali Edition) to get a stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12.

From December 28



- Oppo A74 5G to get ColorOS 12 stable

- Oppo Reno6 5G to get ColorOS 12 stable

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, A74 5G, and Reno 5 Pro 5G were announced in 2021 as Oppo's combination of flagship and mid-range models. All of these phones were disclosed with ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. The ColorOS 12 update was revealed a few weeks ago with some notable changes to the user interface and new features.



However, Samsung is overtaking Oppo and OnePlus to be the first non-Google OEM to release the Android 12 update. Globally, the Galaxy S21 series already has the Android 12 update, while India will update. Receive it from December 2021. The first batch of Samsung phones is expected to get the update that includes the S21 series, the Galaxy Z foldable devices, the Galaxy Note 20 series devices, and probably the Galaxy S20 series devices.



