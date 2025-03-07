Live
Oppo Find X8 Ultra: 100W Wired & 80W Wireless Charging Confirmed – Full Details
Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 Ultra in April, bringing powerful upgrades, including 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. With a flat display, a 6,000mAh battery, and an IP68/69 rating, this flagship promises top-tier performance and durability.
Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Find X8 Ultra in April in China. Ahead of its official unveiling, the company’s Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, has shared key details about the device, including its charging capabilities, design, and durability features.
Flat Display and Unique Design
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is set to be the only model in the “Ultra” series to feature a flat display. A teaser image shared by Zhou Yibao highlights this design choice, making it stand out from other flagship devices.
Fast Charging and Battery Capacity
Oppo has officially confirmed that the Find X8 Ultra will support 100W wired charging, significantly improving upon its predecessor, the Find X7 Ultra, which offered 80W wired charging. The new model is expected to fully charge in just 35 minutes. Additionally, it will also feature 80W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging smartphones in the industry.
Rumors from reliable sources, including Digital Chat Station, suggest that the Find X8 Ultra will be powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery. Unlike most flagship devices, it will incorporate a dual-cell battery design while maintaining a slim form factor of under 9mm in thickness.
Durability and Additional Features
The Find X8 Ultra is built to withstand harsh conditions, boasting an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance. Oppo has also upgraded its haptic feedback system with an improved version of the 0916 X-axis linear motor, enhancing the user experience.
Expected Launch and Other Devices
The Find X8 Ultra is scheduled to launch in April, potentially alongside other Oppo devices such as the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, Find X8S, and Find X8 Mini. However, the availability of these devices outside China remains uncertain.
With its powerful battery, high-speed charging, and durable design, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is shaping up to be a top-tier flagship for 2025.