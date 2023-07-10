Oppo Reno 10 series to launch today at noon: Expected price and features

Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to launch in India. The company is expected to announce three models in the country, with the key selling point being the rear cameras. The event will start today at 12:00 p.m. People can watch the live stream via Oppo's official YouTube channel. Before the launch, the company had already confirmed some specifications of the new 5G phones, and the price had been leaked online. Let's take a quick look.



OPPO Reno10 Series 5G Launch Event on YouTube



Oppo Reno 10 series: Price leaked in India

The top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is said to retail for Rs 59,999. RAM and storage details for this model are currently unknown. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro may be priced at Rs 44,999, while the base variant of the Oppo Reno 10 is expected to cost Rs 38,999.

Oppo Reno 10 series: Expected Specifications

One of the key selling points of the new Oppo Reno 10 Pro phones is the telephoto rear camera as a major selling point. Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will have a periscope lens that enables 3x optical zoom to deliver attractive portraits with a smooth bokeh background.

The Reno Pro+ has a slim design with a periscope module that is 0.96mm thinner than other devices, preventing the camera from bumping into the rear panel. The Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ share the same rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with the industry's highest megapixel count for telephoto portrait cameras. It offers up to 3x optical zoom, OIS and 120x hybrid zoom.

In addition, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor for excellent low-light performance, OIS and all-pixel omnidirectional focusing. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field view. The Reno 10 Pro+ incorporates camera algorithms for 4K video, expanding dynamic range four times by fusing long and short exposure frames. At the front a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus and low-light facial recognition. It has a wide sensor and a 90-degree field of view for more significant selfies.

The Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, known for its performance in flagship phones. The standard Oppo Reno 10 smartphone reportedly packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood, while the Pro model could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The Pro and Pro+ models are designed to offer a 4,600 mAh and 4,700 mAh battery with 100W flash charging, respectively. The regular version could come with 5000 mAh with 67W fast charging technology. The previews on Flipkart suggest that the Oppo Reno 10 series will have a slim profile, curved screen and hole-punch design.