Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Review: A Perfect Blend of Comfort, Style and Performance

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan is a ceiling fan equipped with a remote control that allows you to conveniently operate various functions of the fan from a distance. The Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan is a cutting-edge ceiling fan that combines style, energy efficiency, and exceptional performance. As one of the leading brands in the fan industry, Orient Electric has consistently delivered innovative and reliable products, and the Aeroquiet BLDC Fan is no exception. In this review, we will explore this fan's various features, its overall performance as well as user experience.



Orient fans are a game-changer when it comes to creating a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere in your home. The remote control enhances the user experience by providing easy access to different fan settings and features.

The convenience of adjusting fan speed and setting a timer with a button on the remote is genuinely remarkable. It's as if you have the power to create the perfect indoor climate with a button, all while in your comfort zone. Orient fans not only circulate air efficiently but also elevate your luxury and convenience to a whole new level.

What's in the Box

The double-layered packed box contained: Aeroquiet BLDC fan unit, fan blades, canopy set, remote control along with two cells, user manual and a warranty card.





Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Packed in the Box

Design and Build Quality

One of the standout features of the Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan is its sleek and modern design. The fan sports a contemporary aesthetic and a glossy finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room. The build quality is exceptional, with sturdy materials that ensure durability and longevity. The fan's construction feels robust and well-engineered, giving users confidence in its reliability.

Air Circulation and Performance

When it comes to airflow, the Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan excels. At a speed of 310 RPM, these fans offer an air thrust of 240 CMM, making them the highest air supply fan available in the Indian market. Its aerodynamically designed blades and powerful motor deliver a refreshing breeze throughout the room. The fan provides excellent coverage, ensuring every corner receives sufficient air circulation. Whether you want to cool down during a hot summer or improve air circulation in a stuffy room, this fan performs admirably.

Energy Efficiency

This fan is equipped with a BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor, which offers significant energy savings compared to conventional ceiling fans. The BLDC technology consumes considerably less power while delivering the same or even better airflow. By reducing energy consumption, the Aeroquiet BLDC Fan helps users save on electricity bills and contributes to a greener and more sustainable environment.

Noiseless Operation

The Aeroquiet BLDC Fan lives up to its name by offering near-silent operation, as they have the most rigid motors that allow for smooth and quiet operation, allowing users to enjoy a peaceful and serene environment. Whether in a bedroom, living room, or office space, the fan's noiseless performance is remarkable and sets it apart from traditional fans. Equipped with a sweep of 1200mm, the aerodynamic blade fans are manufactured with glass-filled ABS blades. Orient Aeroquiet ceiling fans consume less electricity than other fans available in the market.

Ease of Installation and Maintenance

The Orient fan technicians displayed exceptional expertise, completing the job flawlessly with precision and professionalism. Their dedication to perfection was truly commendable. The job was executed perfectly, leaving us thoroughly impressed and satisfied with their service.

Installing the Aeroquiet BLDC Fan is a straightforward process, thanks to the clear instructions provided in the manual. The fan comes with all the necessary hardware, including a mounting kit, ensuring a hassle-free installation experience. Maintenance is also hassle-free, with the fan's durable construction and easy-to-clean blades. The motor does not require any oiling, eliminating the need for regular maintenance tasks.

Remote Control and Smart Features

The Aeroquiet BLDC Fan has a convenient remote control that allows users to switch ON, switch OFF, adjust the fan speed, set a timer, and activate the sleep mode without leaving their seats or bed. The remote control is user-friendly and responsive, providing easy access to the fan's various features.





Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Remote

Here are some of the functions you can typically control using the remote:

Power On/Off: The remote lets you turn the fan on or off with a single button press. This eliminates the need to reach for the fan's regulator or switch.

Speed Control: You get to adjust the fan speed using the remote control. The Aeroquiet BLDC Fan usually offers multiple speed settings, such as 1, 2,3,4, and 5, allowing you to choose the desired airflow intensity.

Timer Function: The remote may include a timer feature that enables you to set a specific duration for the fan to run for 2 Hrs, 4 Hrs, 6 Hrs or 8 Hrs automatically turning off. This is useful if you want the fan to operate for a certain period, especially when you're going to sleep.

The specific functions and features of the Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan remote control may vary slightly depending on your model and version. Referring to the product manual or user guide with the fan is always recommended to understand the remote functions in detail.

Price and Availability

Considering the fan's exceptional build quality, advanced features, and impressive performance, the Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan offers excellent value for money at a reasonable cost of MRP Rs 10,735. While it may have a slightly higher price point than conventional fans, the long-term energy savings and enhanced functionality justify the investment. The fan's durability and reliability ensure that it will last for years, making it a wise choice for those seeking a high-quality ceiling fan. You can buy it on Amazon and Flipkart in the range of Rs 6000 to Rs 7000.

Verdict

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan stands out as a premium ceiling fan that combines style, performance, and energy efficiency. Its sleek design, noiseless operation, and powerful airflow offer a superior cooling experience. The fan's remote control and smart features provide added convenience and flexibility. If you are looking for a top-of-the-line ceiling fan, this is an excellent choice if you don't want to opt for air conditioners or coolers due to price, electricity bills or being bulky.

Orient's commitment to innovation should extend to developing a dedicated smartphone app that enhances user experience. With an Orient app, customers can conveniently control their fans' speed and time schedules at their fingertips. Such a technological leap would modernize their product line and provide a seamless and user-friendly solution for their customers, aligning perfectly with the demands of the digital age.



