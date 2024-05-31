Parcel Scam: Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 1.2 Crore to Fraudsters; How to Stay Safe

In a troubling case of deception, a resident of Hyderabad was swindled out of Rs 1.2 crore over a span of 20 days by scammers who pretended to be police officers. The victim's ordeal began on May 7 when he received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an officer, informing him that a parcel in his name containing drugs had been seized.

The scammer, posing as a police officer, instructed the victim to provide all his personal details without error and demanded that he remain online around the clock. According to the Deccan Chronicle, the victim stated, "From that day onwards, I could not sleep, eat, or think properly for 20 days."

Believing the call to be legitimate due to the precise shipment and delivery details the caller provided, the victim was convinced he was in serious legal jeopardy. The supposed officer warned him of severe legal consequences if he did not cooperate, causing the victim to isolate himself at home for the next 20 days.

The cybercriminals demanded the victim remain online constantly to avoid arrest. "Initially, I was told to send Rs 30 lakh. Demands continued to pour in every day. By the end of 20 days, I had paid them Rs 1.2 crore from savings accounts and credit cards," the victim further told Deccan Chronicle.

Isolation and Mental Strain

For nearly three weeks, the victim could not leave his house or part from his phone, even while sleeping or using the bathroom. The fear and stress of imminent arrest led to extreme isolation from the outside world. The victim recounted, "My wife, kids, and I were all mentally devastated. My neighbours were not allowed to see us as per their instructions. We were confined to our home." The pressure was so intense that the victim even contemplated suicide, but his wife's support helped him resist those thoughts.

Understanding the Scam

This type of fraud, known as the digital arrest scam or parcel scam, involves criminals pretending to be law enforcement officers. They use fear and intimidation to convince victims that they are involved in serious crimes, often related to suspicious parcels. The scammers maintain constant contact to prevent the victim from seeking outside help or verification, heightening the pressure to comply and make payments to avoid supposed legal consequences.

How to Stay Safe

Verify the Caller's Identity: Always independently verify the identity of anyone calling with urgent or threatening information. Contact the official organization directly using contact information from their official website or documents.

Do Not Share Personal Information: Never disclose personal or financial details over the phone unless you are absolutely certain of the caller's identity.

Be Sceptical of Urgent Requests: Scammers often create a sense of urgency. Be wary of any demands for immediate payments or threats of legal action.

Report Suspicious Activity: Immediately report any suspicious calls or messages to the police and inform your bank.

Stay Informed: Keep up to date on common scam tactics. Educate yourself and your family on how to recognize and respond to scams.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for increased awareness and caution regarding scams. By understanding how these frauds operate and knowing how to respond, individuals can better protect themselves from falling victim to such deceitful schemes.