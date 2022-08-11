Paytm Announces PNR and Live Train Status Tracking; Find out

Paytm has been adding a ton of new features, all enhancing the platform's convenience features. For train travellers, Paytm offers the ability to book train tickets and has now expanded related features. In Paytm, travellers will now be able to track the PNR status of their trip. In addition, the Paytm app can now be used to track the running status of the train directly, thus avoiding relying on websites to do the same.



Users need to update the app to the latest version on Android and iOS platforms. Once updated, you can scroll through the list to find these features listed. However, the easiest way is to use the search function within the app to find the features; the Paytm app has many features inside it.



Paytm Announces PNR and Live Train Status Tracking



The process is easy; one can follow the steps below to track live train status.

- Go to the Paytm app and search for Train Status.



-The Paytm Travel section opens, allowing you to track trains, buses, flights and more.



- You must choose the "trains" option. Here, you will have the option to track PNR status, live train status, train schedule, and online food ordering.



- You can enter the train number and touch the Search function.

- Once you enter the information, the app will display all the trip details, including the next station, the last station passed, the time left for the trip, the platform details, the arrival and departure times and the departure and arrival expected times.

- Also, you can enter your PNR number to check the status of your ticket reservation.



-You can even consult the Train Calendar, where you can see the days of circulation in a week and the availability of seats in all classes.



Paytm says that one can book in more than 10 languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia and more. The company says there are no additional fees or hidden costs. Paytm also says customers can take advantage of the senior quota, which means male travellers age 60 and older, and female travellers age 45 and older can book lower sleeper tickets. All payments will be initiated through UPI and come with zero payment gateway charges (PG).